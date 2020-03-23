Lockdown is being observed in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh government instructed people to stay at home, the lockdown in Sindh is being observed from today (Monday) to battle the spread of Coronavirus.

Earlier, Police and Rangers have launched flag march in Sukkur on Sunday night.

They also directed citizens to remain confined to their homes.

The provincial government called Pakistan Army to help in complete enforcement of lockdown.

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has appealed the people of the Sukkur division to stay homes and directed to keep National Identity Card with them if they want to go outside for some important work.

According to Commissioner Sukkur, all retailers have been allowed to sell essential commodities such as flour, rice, sugar, meat, poultry, fruits, vegetables and other grocery items; at governmental notified rates. He said that any violation shall be strictly dealt and only one person of household will be allowed outside for buying food items and medicines after 48 hours by displaying original CNIC to law enforcement agencies, he added.

In Sukkur, bakeries, milk shops and medical stores were remain open, the security personnel have also released dozens of people for violating the orders after a brief detention.