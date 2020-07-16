UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown Needs More Time, Business Activities Will Continue Under SOPs: Nasir Hussain Shah

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Lockdown needs more time, business activities will continue under SOPs: Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the extension of lockdown period in the province has been announced in view of the current situation.

Nasir Hussain Shah expressed these views in a statement issued on Thursday. The provincial minister said that the coronavirus had wreaked havoc all over the world and its obvious effects could be felt in all countries.

The comprehensive and integrated policy implemented by the Sindh government from day one has yielded very encouraging and positive results.

There is no doubt that it is very important to keep the wheel of the country's economy running, but if business is at the cost of human lives, the Sindh government cannot allow it, he said, adding, "We have conditionally allowed business and social activities under the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the Federal government.

Until this epidemic is completely eradicated from the country, we all need to be extremely careful. In the coming days, it will be decided which departments will be fully operational but before that any kind of haste or rumour should be avoided. Nasir Hussain Shah clarified that public gatherings, including weddings in marriage halls, hoteling are banned in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Supreme Court World Business Marriage Nasir All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

1 hour ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

1 hour ago

More rain expected in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

Agri experts advised farmers to cultivate Beans cr ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Governor presents financial assistance chequ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.