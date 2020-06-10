UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown No Solution To Prevent Spreading Of COVID-19: Rafaqat Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Lockdown no solution to prevent spreading of COVID-19: Rafaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :PTI lawmaker Rafaqat Abbasi on Wednesday said that lockdown was no solution to prevent spreading of COVID-19 in a situation where people would need basic facilities such as financial support and availability of all amenities at hospitals. He said "We also have to keep in view our economic needs besides following the recommendations by our health professionals while implementing the recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO)." In a talk show programme of a private new channel, he said that individual's opinion had no value before the well thought and mature decision by high powered national institutions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and National Coordination Committee (NCC) having representations by all the seven units of the country, top health professionals and the armed forces.

He said that the role of health professionals as front-line soldiers was commended by Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa governments.

Rafaqat Abbasi also said that it would be difficult for the system to survive with complete lockdown.

To a question, he said that Pakistan could not be compared with New Zealand as the per capita income in New Zealand was $ 45000 with its total population equal to that of Rawalpindi.

To another question, the PTI lawmaker said that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was not playing any role in combating COVID-19 during last two months since his return from London. Distribution of 30000 to 35000 protection kits among health professionals by Shahbaz Sharif was not sufficient, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Punjab London Rawalpindi All From Top Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

48 minutes ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.