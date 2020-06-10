Lockdown no solution to prevent spreading of COVID-19: Rafaqat Abbasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :PTI lawmaker Rafaqat Abbasi on Wednesday said that lockdown was no solution to prevent spreading of COVID-19 in a situation where people would need basic facilities such as financial support and availability of all amenities at hospitals. He said "We also have to keep in view our economic needs besides following the recommendations by our health professionals while implementing the recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO)." In a talk show programme of a private new channel, he said that individual's opinion had no value before the well thought and mature decision by high powered national institutions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and National Coordination Committee (NCC) having representations by all the seven units of the country, top health professionals and the armed forces.

He said that the role of health professionals as front-line soldiers was commended by Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa governments.

Rafaqat Abbasi also said that it would be difficult for the system to survive with complete lockdown.

To a question, he said that Pakistan could not be compared with New Zealand as the per capita income in New Zealand was $ 45000 with its total population equal to that of Rawalpindi.

To another question, the PTI lawmaker said that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was not playing any role in combating COVID-19 during last two months since his return from London. Distribution of 30000 to 35000 protection kits among health professionals by Shahbaz Sharif was not sufficient, he added.