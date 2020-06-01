Lockdown no ultimate solution to COVID-19: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday stressed on following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) rather than tightening lockdown as it was no ultimate solution to the COVID-19 threat.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said in view of our social infrastructure, lockdown could not be forcibly implemented in the country where average 20 people live in single residential compound in crowded areas and villages.

He said as non-administrative matter, it was impossible to impose ban on people to go out for earning livelihood.

COVID-19 pandemic threat could be effectively countered through strong economy and lockdown is a successful strategy only in developed countries like China where per capita income is much higher than developing country and their states resources are too strong to facilitate people at home, he added.

To a question, he said the incumbent government has encouraged construction industry to save micro economy of the country. There are more than 42 sectors connected with the construction industry, he commented.

Faisal Vawda also asked the opposition to come forward and sensitize people about the virus rather than politicizing the matter through emotional speeches.