Lockdown, not a solution of COVID-19: Nadeem Chan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination, Nadeem Afzal Chan on Monday said everyone had tried to make successful of lockdown but it was not the only solution of coronavirus.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said lockdown had made successful in the urban areas but not in rural in the countries and it was ended in the villages when the harvesting season of the wheat was started.

He said people were declaring coronavirus was a conspiracy before its spreading, adding everyone should avoid to create panic among the people in that regard.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said many stranded Pakistanis were waiting in different countries for returning in Pakistan because they were dismissing from their services due to pandemic of COVID-19 and they were waiting the help of the government for the purpose.

He urged that opposition must give guide line to the government in this crucial time but it should avoid to do politics over the matter.

He said the government wanted to protect lives of the people and stablise national economy at the same time, adding it had evolved a comprehensive policy to contain the coronavirus.