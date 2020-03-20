UrduPoint.com
Lockdown Not In Favour Of Low Income Segment Of Society: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Lockdown not in favour of low income segment of society: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Broadcasting and Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the decision to lockdown the country in wake of coronavirus threat could not be taken for safeguarding the livelihood of the poor segment of the society.

The daily wagers and labour class could not afford the lockdown and it would only aggravate the situation in the country, she said while talking in a private news channel programme.

The government would take every decision in the larger interest of the people, she added. We would evolve a strategy in consultation with Pakistan Army, national security institutions, and provincial governments to benefit the citizens and to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in any part of the country.

The final strategy with consensus of public and institutions would be implemented in letter and spirit across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

The prime minister, she said, would announce the financial package for the poor segment of the society that might suffer in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

She said the provincial governments had already implemented the decision for banning wedding halls, social gatherings, meetings, and processions so that the notion of social distances could be made successful in true perspective.

