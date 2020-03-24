UrduPoint.com
Lockdown Observed Against Corona Virus In South Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:59 PM

A complete lockdown was observed here Tuesday to counter the spread of Corona virus in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A complete lockdown was observed here Tuesday to counter the spread of Corona virus in the province.

In pursuance of Provincial Government's instructions and directions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Hameed Ullah Khan, all the assistant commissions Ladha, Sarwekai and Wana, a locked down was observed where they appealed people to stay at homes as precautionary measures to counter spread of Corona virus.

They also urged elders, maliks and volunteers to help create awareness among tribal people against corona pandemic.

However, special private vehicles with patients, medicine and food supply are allowed in Ladha, Sarwekai and Wana sub divisions whereas rest of shops were closed in South Waziristan.

In addition to schools and colleges, inter districts transport, barbor and beauty parlors shops were also closed.

