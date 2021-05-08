Lockdown observed in Kohat

KoHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A complete lockdown was observed on Saturday with major and small businesses , markets and commercial plazas were closed as per provincial government decision to ensure a strict implementation of the decisions taken by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on lockdown during eid holidays from May 8 to 16, 2021.

The combined teams of district administration, police and army patrolled main bazar Kohat, Hangu road, Bannu road, Zargara bazar, tehsil gate, mainakhel bazar, KDA, jangalkhel , chackerkot and other commercial areas of the city to monitor implementation on the lockdown .

All businesses were completely shutdown except shops of essential commodities, medicine stores, milk, groceries bakeries and other essential services.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed additional instructions and restrictions (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr after increase in Covid-19 cases in major cities of the province.

All markets and shops will remain closed except essential services.

There shall be complete ban on all Chand Raat bazaars including mehndi, jewellery, ornament and clothing stalls throughout the province.

The government decided complete ban on tourism with closure of tourist resorts, parks , hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and transport .

All travel roads going to tourist spots shall be closed and special focus will given tourist spot Kalam, Galiyat and Kaghan.

Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts have been directed to chalk out timely plan for the implementation of restrictions and SOPs.

Moreover, complete ban on travel, inter-provincial, inter-cities and intra-city public transport and addas shall remain closed eid holidays.

The meeting of the provincial task force on Covid- 19 chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appealed the leadership of all political parties and elected representatives to fully cooperate with the government in the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr .

The chief minister has requested leadership of all political parties and members provincial assembly and national assembly to avoid public contacts, meetings and holding gatherings on the occasion of eid keeping in view alarming and worrying situation of Coronavirus.

He stressed the need for strict implementation of SOPs and other precautionary measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 during the Eid holidays.

The chief minister appealed to the people to follow corona SOPs, observe Eid with simplicity and stay at home.

He said that further spread of pandemic could only be controlled by observing SOPs in letter and spirit.

He feared that the infectious pandemic could spread further if we did not show collective responsibility to observe and implement SOPs, adding our slightest negligence could put us in great difficulty.