Lockdown Observed In The City

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:16 PM

Lockdown observed in the city

On the direction of Punjab government and district administration complete lock down was observed in the city on second day

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab government and district administration complete lock down was observed in the city on second day.

In view of avoiding pernicious effects of Corona virus all main markets, shopping centers, trade centers except hospitals, medical stores, Kiryana stores, petrol pumps and shops relation to necessities in Mianwali were closed.

On the direction of district government police contingents were deployed at all the main shopping centers and at each corner of the city.

In this connection on the direction of DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi the SSP Investigation Muhammad Arshed Zahid has visited different Bazars.

He said that for avpoiding the effects of Corona virus the district administration and District Police was completely implementing upon the orders of Punjab government.

He further said that all shops and big and small markets in Thesils of district Mianwali were totally closed. SSP has appealed the general public to restrict themselves at home and cooperate with district administration.

More Stories From Pakistan

