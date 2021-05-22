Lockdown on Friday & Saturday continue, says DC Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As per the directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, lockdown will continue throughout the district on Friday and Saturday, said Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan while talking to APP on phone here Saturday

He said, however, all business activities across Swat will continue till 08:00 pm on other days and like Friday, the lockdown will continue on Saturday as well.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said that only medical facilities, medical stores, vaccine centers, ovens (Tandoors), dairy shops, hotel restaurants (outdoor service till 12 noon) while takeaway will continue 24 hours a day.

Utility services, electricity, gas, internet, cellular networks, telecom call centers, petrol pumps, agricultural machinery shops and workshops will remain open, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said.

All business activities will be closed two days a week, only specialty grocery stores will remain open, as per the decision of the district administration, effective from May 22, Junaid Khan informed.

During the two-day lockdown, general stores, meat, bakery, fruit and vegetable shops will remain open till 8.00 pm while hotels and restaurants will remain open till 12 noon, Deputy Commissioner Swat said.

He said, up to 150 outdoor guests will be allowed in the wedding hall which will be effective from June 1 with SOPs and certainly action such activities would be monitored properly by the staff of the district administration and Police and stern action would be taken against all violators.

He said, all kinds of sports activities, other programs, religious, cultural, and music will be banned again. Private and government offices will remain open with 50% staff as per normal working hours, Deputy Commissioner Swat, informed.

He said, public transport with 50% passengers will continue with strict SOPs while inter-provincial transport will be closed for two days on Saturday and Sunday and shrines, cinemas, parks and fitness gyms will remain closed till further notice.

The tourist destinations across the province would start from May 24 with strict SOPs, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said. The Provincial Home Department has also issued a formal declaration in this connection, therefore, all the residents of Swat are requested to cooperate with the district administration of Swat and avoid going to the bazaars unnecessarily, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan concluded.