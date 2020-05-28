UrduPoint.com
Lockdown Restrictions In Sindh To Continue Till May 31 : Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Thursday said the implementation of lockdown restrictions would remained continue in the province till May 31.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Law Adviser to Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Nasir Hussain said how the lockdown could be relaxed at a time when the number of coronavirus infected people was increasing.

At the beginning of the press conference, prayers were offered for the victims of the coronavirus and PIA plane crash and one minute silence was observed.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that every possible help should be extended to all those who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident, and those who lost their homes by the plane crash.

The minister said it was wrong to give the impression that there was not enough space in Sindh hospitals to accommodate people infected with the coronavirus.

He said that apart from Jinnah and Civil Hospital, there was ample space in Karachi Expo Center where people infected with coronavirus were being taken care of.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the parliamentary parties had agreed on a standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Sindh Assembly session.

He said the investigations into the alleged murder of journalist Zulfiqar Mandrani were underway and the facts would be presented to the journalist community soon.

The minister said that along with the freedom of the press, the protection of the lives and property of the journalists was also the responsibility of the provincial government. He said that Sindh government would provide full protection to journalists.

