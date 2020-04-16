UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown Scaled Up In Sanghar As 11 Quarantined Preachers Tested Positive

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:18 PM

Lockdown scaled up in Sanghar as 11 quarantined preachers tested positive

The district administration Sanghar Thursday scaled up lockdown after surfacing of 11 new positive cases of coronavirus among members of Tableeghi Jammat

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Sanghar Thursday scaled up lockdown after surfacing of 11 new positive cases of coronavirus among members of Tableeghi Jammat.

According to a hand out issued by the district information office, Deputy Commissioner Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja, while presiding over a meeting of officials concerned, law enforcement agencies and representatives of business community, vowed to implement stringently lockdown around the district.

He said that testing positive of 11 out of 80 members of Tableeghi Jamat who were kept in quarantine centre required extensive care at every level therefore a complete implementation on lockdown would be mandatory till April 30.

On DC's call for cooperation in the situation to save masses from the pandemic, the representatives of the Sanghar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Master Sher Muhammad, Haji Yameen and other community members assured their thorough support and compliance of preventive measures like limiting workers on shop, use of gloves, masks and sanitizers and above all maintaining social distancing.

Later, the DC, SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui along with personnel of Pakistan Army and Rangers visited different markets and areas of Sanghar to review status of lockdown.

They warned shopkeepers to follow safety guideline to save their business from complete closure. They appealed masses to remain at homes with limited movement for necessary work.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Rangers Business Sanghar Chamber Zeeshan Siddiqui April Market Commerce All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan included in G20 debt relief plan

5 minutes ago

Keeping Pakistanis Safe and Informed about the Cor ..

6 minutes ago

Kaira complains about non-provision of funds to Si ..

12 minutes ago

Senegal extends flight ban until May 31

1 minute ago

Finland's economy shrinking 2% per month of lockdo ..

1 minute ago

Some 8,800 Migrants Quarantined in Serbia Due to C ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.