Lockdown scaled up in Sanghar as 11 quarantined preachers tested positive

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Sanghar Thursday scaled up lockdown after surfacing of 11 new positive cases of coronavirus among members of Tableeghi Jammat.

According to a hand out issued by the district information office, Deputy Commissioner Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja, while presiding over a meeting of officials concerned, law enforcement agencies and representatives of business community, vowed to implement stringently lockdown around the district.

He said that testing positive of 11 out of 80 members of Tableeghi Jamat who were kept in quarantine centre required extensive care at every level therefore a complete implementation on lockdown would be mandatory till April 30.

On DC's call for cooperation in the situation to save masses from the pandemic, the representatives of the Sanghar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Master Sher Muhammad, Haji Yameen and other community members assured their thorough support and compliance of preventive measures like limiting workers on shop, use of gloves, masks and sanitizers and above all maintaining social distancing.

Later, the DC, SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui along with personnel of Pakistan Army and Rangers visited different markets and areas of Sanghar to review status of lockdown.

They warned shopkeepers to follow safety guideline to save their business from complete closure. They appealed masses to remain at homes with limited movement for necessary work.