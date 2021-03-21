Lockdown schedule revised for six districts of Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has revised the schedule of lockdown in the markets of several cities in the province.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson on Sunday, markets in districts Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Sheikhupura, Chineot, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan will remain closed on Fridays instead of Sundays so lockdown in markets of these cities would be implemented on Fridays and Saturdays.

Traders and shopkeepers of these six districts could open their businesses on Sundays.

However, lockdown timings would remain same and all markets across the province would be closed at 6 p.m.

Strict monitoring of SOPs in the markets would be made across the province.

The Punjab government had urged the masses to follow the SOPsas these SOPs were in their benefit.