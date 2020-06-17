Lockdown should have been lifted in phases: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said the government had not adopted a proper strategy for lockdown imposed in the country to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown should have been lifted in phases and linked with the increased testing capacity for COVID-19, he said while taking part in the budget debate in the National Assembly.

Bilawal said the virus had engulfed the whole country, affecting around 150,000 people so far and taking lives of around 2,900 people. Among those affected by the coronavirus were around 2,000 medical professionals whereas 40 of them had died so far, he added.

He claimed that the Federal Government had neither allocated any adequate amount to help the provinces fight the pandemic.

He said that the coronavirus like epidemics had destroyed ancient civilizations, so it needed to be taken seriously. The advices of World Health Organization (WHO) should be followed to bring down the coronavirus cases in the country Currently, he added, the health, life and economy was in danger as in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the country was also likely to face economic depression and impacts of global recession.

He said that the allocations under income support fund should have been enhanced by 40 percent in the budget. Sufficient funds should have been allocated to deal with the coronavirus and locusts, besides providing relief to the poor, he added He also demanded the government to raise the salaries and pensions of the employees.

He said the government needed to enhance its revenues as had been done by provinces. He also called for providing what he said due share to the provinces from the divisible pool.

Rana Tanveer of the Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz said the past regimes should not be blamed for the economic crisis. He claimed that the economy today was not in a good condition, which was left in a better position by the PML-N government.

maw-mnr-zah