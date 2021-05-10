Lockdown SOPs observed in Peshawar on first eid holiday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A complete lockdown was observed here on Monday with all businesses markets and commercial plazas were closed as per provincial government directives to ensure a strict implementation of the decisions taken by National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC) to contain spread of Coronavirus during eid holidays.

The combined teams of district administration, police and army patrolled Saddar Bazar, University road, ring road, Hayatabad, Khyber Bazar, Dalazak road, Peoples Mandi, Hastnagri , Kohati bazar, Charsadda road, Kohat road and other areas of the inner city to monitor implementation on the lockdown and took strict action against those found violating the SOPs.

All businesses were completely shut down except shops of essential commodities, medicine stores, milk, groceries bakeries and other essential services.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed additional instructions and restrictions ( SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr after increase in Covid-19 cases in major cities of the province.

All markets and shops will remain closed except essential services.

The government has also imposed ban on all Chand Raat bazaars including mehndi , jewellery, ornament and clothing stalls throughout the province and asked people to remain in homes for their own safety.

In the light of NCOC decisions to control spread of virus , the control government imposed a complete on tourism with closure of tourist resorts, parks, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and transport.

All travel roads going to tourist spots are closed and special focus being given tourist spot Kalam, Galat and Kaghan.

Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts have chalked out timely plan for the implementation of restrictions and SOPs during eid holidays and traffic police along with the district administration is implementing public transport ban across the province.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has appealed the leadership of all political parties, MNAs, MPAs to fully cooperate with the government in the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr and avoid public contacts and gatherings keeping in view alarming and worrying situation of Coronavirus.

He stressed the need for strict implementation of SOPs and other precautionary measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 during eid holidays.

The chief minister appealed to the people to follow corona SOPs, observe Eid with simplicity and stay at homeas spread of pandemic could only be controlled by observing SOPs in letter and spirit.

He feared that the infectious pandemic could spread further if we did not show collective responsibility to observe and implement SOPs , adding our slightest negligence could put us in great difficulty.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz is leading from the front by visiting various districts to monitor implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and holding meetings with district administrations and police officials to ensure complete lockdown at tourists' destinations.

The district administration and police have setup more checkup posts in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Swat and thoroughly checking vehicles coming from outside as per the instructions of NCOC and hundreds of vehicles violating Covid SOPs were not allowed to enter these tourists destinations districts.

The provincial and Federal Health department have setup more Covid-19 testing facilities at Bacha Khan Airport to check every passenger arriving at International flights besides strict monitoring of entry points at Torkham border to control spread of pandemic.