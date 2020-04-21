UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown Tighten In Batkhela Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:43 AM

Lockdown tighten in Batkhela Bazaar

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmad has taken tighten the grip over lockdown and action against all violators has been taken accordingly

SWAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmad has taken tighten the grip over lockdown and action against all violators has been taken accordingly.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmad while talking to the media here on Monday.

He said directives have been received and taken appropriate measures to ensure lockdown in order to avoid spreading of coronavirus.

"I visited each and every bazaar including a complete round in the historical Batkhela Bazars by ensuring social distancing in front of the bank and other shops of the edibles items. The people have been told to strictly follow the guideline issued by the provincial govt, he said.

Related Topics

Bank Malakand Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,122 new cases of coronavi ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub delivers hands-on training for e ..

16 minutes ago

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

2 hours ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.