Lockdown tighten in Batkhela Bazaar

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmad has taken tighten the grip over lockdown and action against all violators has been taken accordingly

SWAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmad has taken tighten the grip over lockdown and action against all violators has been taken accordingly.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmad while talking to the media here on Monday.

He said directives have been received and taken appropriate measures to ensure lockdown in order to avoid spreading of coronavirus.

"I visited each and every bazaar including a complete round in the historical Batkhela Bazars by ensuring social distancing in front of the bank and other shops of the edibles items. The people have been told to strictly follow the guideline issued by the provincial govt, he said.