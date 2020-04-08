Lockdown tightened in view of positive cases growing in Bunar

District Police Officer Sohail Khalid directed the police officials on duty in various part of the District Buner to ensure full lockdown in view of the growing of positive cases of coronavirus

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Sohail Khalid directed the police officials on duty in various part of the District Buner to ensure full lockdown in view of the growing of positive cases of coronavirus.

In an official message, DPO Sohail Khalid taken the decision in view of the growing numbers of corona virus patients in the district. The decision was taken in the larger interest of the people after the positive cases of coronavirus in Buner and the death of two patients. The Buner police have tightened the lockdown across the district and the blockade of police has been further increased across the district while Bhai Kale, Deewana, in the affected areas, more check post was established to stop unnecessary visits of the people.

DPO Sohail Khalid issued a message in the name of police officers, Jawanan, saying that the police personnel who are performing duties on the affected areas, quarantine Centers and Corona Virus isolation ward Corona virus should be used protective kits, use of masks, gloves and sanitizer.

Sanctions were further extended and all public transport traffic was also completely shut down while ban on double rides and emergency public transport across the district remained intact. District Police Officer Sohail Khalid said all SDPOs and SHOs were strictly directed by the provincial government to ensure complete lockdown.

He also appealed to the general public to follow govt instruction and stay in your homes for the secure future of your loved ones.