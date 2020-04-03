UrduPoint.com
Lockdown To Be Implemented Strictly In Swat: Deputy Commissioner Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:37 PM

In view of the outbreak of the coronavirus, lockdown announced by the government would be implemented strictly, Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam said here on Friday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :In view of the outbreak of the coronavirus, lockdown announced by the government would be implemented strictly, Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam said here on Friday.

Talking to the media men, the DC said that strict action would be taken on violation of Section 144 Rule of Criminal Procedure and there will be FIR action under Rule 188 and no one is allowed to violate the law.

He said those violations the rules would be charged with as per rules and law and an FIR will also be lodged under Criminal Section 188 in this regard. He said that Section 144 imposed for the benefit of the general public.

