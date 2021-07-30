UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown To Be Imposed From July 31: CM Murad Al

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:02 PM

Lockdown to be imposed from July 31: CM Murad Al

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has said a decision has been made to impose lockdown from July 31 to Aug 8 and would close offices from the next week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has said a decision has been made to impose lockdown from July 31 to Aug 8 and would close offices from the next week.

According to a spokesman for the Chief Minister, Murad has said that salaries of those employees would be stopped after August 31, who do not get vaccinated.

'All MPAs from opposition, businessmen and doctors have supported the decision of the Sindh government,' he said.

The Chief Minister has said that inter-city transport would also be banned and all markets would remain be closed.

He said that the pharmacy would remain be opened.

He further said that the vaccination card of the individuals, who come out to the roads would be checked.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister July August Market All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close lower on Friday

17 seconds ago

Philippines logs 8,562 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

18 seconds ago

Moscow Mayor Cancels Mandatory Gloves in Public Pl ..

20 seconds ago

Japan's Crown Prince to Attend Tokyo 2020 Olympics ..

22 seconds ago

Australian state authorities warn against proteste ..

3 minutes ago

Four killed in separate incidents

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.