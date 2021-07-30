Lockdown to be imposed from July 31: CM Murad Al

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has said a decision has been made to impose lockdown from July 31 to Aug 8 and would close offices from the next week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has said a decision has been made to impose lockdown from July 31 to Aug 8 and would close offices from the next week.

According to a spokesman for the Chief Minister, Murad has said that salaries of those employees would be stopped after August 31, who do not get vaccinated.

'All MPAs from opposition, businessmen and doctors have supported the decision of the Sindh government,' he said.

The Chief Minister has said that inter-city transport would also be banned and all markets would remain be closed.

He said that the pharmacy would remain be opened.

He further said that the vaccination card of the individuals, who come out to the roads would be checked.