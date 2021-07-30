UrduPoint.com
Lockdown To Be Imposed From Tomorrow Until Aug 8: CM Murad Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:15 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has said that decision has been taken to impose lockdown from Saturday till August 08 and would close offices from the next week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has said that decision has been taken to impose lockdown from Saturday till August 08 and would close offices from the next week.

A spokesman for the chief minister Friday said that it has also been decided to stop the salaries of those employees who do not get vaccinated.

"All MPAs from opposition, businessmen and doctors have supported the decision of the Sindh government," he said.

The chief minister has said that inter-city transport would also be banned and all markets would remain closed.

He said that the pharmacies and medical stores would remain opened.

He further said that the vaccination card of the individuals, who come out to the roads would be checked.

