UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown To Be Imposed If SOPs Not Followed By People: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Lockdown to be imposed if SOPs not followed by people: DC

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam Tuesday said that if the traders communities,shopkeepers and the people do not implement the agreed SOPs, lockeddown would be imposed and violators would be fined heavily.

Expressing concern over non-implementation of precautionary measures, the Deputy Commissioner said that if the business community and the public did not follow the set SOPs, many things would have to be lockeddown to prevent the people from pandemic coronavirus.

In public places, use of masks, gloves, hand washing facility and social distance should be maintained for the safety of yourself and others, he added.

Crowds and rush situation should not be allowed to occur, Saqib Raza Aslam said during his visit to different localities. He also directed the petrol pump owners and staff to follow 'No Mask, No Service' to the citizens.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Swat Visit From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

19 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

2 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

2 hours ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

2 hours ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.