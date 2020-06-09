Lockdown to be imposed if SOPs not followed by people: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam Tuesday said that if the traders communities,shopkeepers and the people do not implement the agreed SOPs, lockeddown would be imposed and violators would be fined heavily.

Expressing concern over non-implementation of precautionary measures, the Deputy Commissioner said that if the business community and the public did not follow the set SOPs, many things would have to be lockeddown to prevent the people from pandemic coronavirus.

In public places, use of masks, gloves, hand washing facility and social distance should be maintained for the safety of yourself and others, he added.

Crowds and rush situation should not be allowed to occur, Saqib Raza Aslam said during his visit to different localities. He also directed the petrol pump owners and staff to follow 'No Mask, No Service' to the citizens.