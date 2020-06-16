UrduPoint.com
Lockdown To Be Imposed In Areas Having Virus Hotspots In 7 Cities Of Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Lockdown to be imposed in areas having virus hotspots in 7 cities of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to impose lockdown in areas with potential Covid-19 hotspots in seven cities of the province to control the fast-growing number of coronavirus cases.

According to official sources here on Tuesday, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) issued directions regarding lockdown in 20 cities across the country, including seven of Punjab. The cities of Punjab included Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Gujarat.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik issued orders regarding the implementation of the NCOC directives. There would be a lockdown in Lahore from midnight today (Tuesday) while in other cities from 12 night tomorrow (Wednesday).

Police would be deployed at the entry and exit points of the areas to be placed under restrictions while Army and Rangers would be on standby.

The Chief Secretary said that it had been decided to give powers to the deputy commissioners to lockdown the areas worst hit by the coronavirus in their respective districts.

He said that the list of affected areas would be released in the media before the lockdown for the guidance of the people.

He said that the services of the Tiger Force would be taken to help the people affected by the lockdown.

He said that civil and police officers would have to work together to implement SOPs for the prevention of coronavirus, adding that 3,000 police personnel would be deployed in the areas to be in lockdown in Lahore.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to ensure the availability of essential commodities and access to medical staff to the citizens during the lockdown.

