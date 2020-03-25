Lockdown violators being dealt indiscriminately: DC Shikarpur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Ghaznfar Ali on Wednesday has said that the violators of lockdown are being dealt with sternly without any discrimination. He said that the government has taken this step for the protection of citizens and to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus.

He further said that all available resources were being utilized for the protection of human lives from the Corona Virus. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration to save themselves and their kith and kin by strictly adopting the preventive measures in this respect and remain in their houses and social distances. He also said that with the assistance of philanthropists the district government would provide free ration to the poor and deserving families.