Lockdown will be re-imposed if people continue to violate SOPs: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2020) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the government was taking every possible measure to facilitate masses under prevailing situation of Covid-19 here on Tuesday.

However, he warned that lockdown would imposed again if the masses did not cooperate with the government regarding implementation on guidelines to contain spread of Coronavirus.

“The government will tighten the restrictions, if people resort to violate SOPs and ignore precautionary measures,” said Asad Umar while addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad.

The whole country is observing smart lockdown after the Federal government allowed small markets and shops to start their business from morning to 5 pm four days a week. The government had said that complete lockdown would be observed on weekend as all markets even the small ones would remain close during these days.

Unfortunately, the latest reports showed that the public despite clear warnings and guidelines during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic was going to large gatherings in the markets, doing shopping and roaming in groups in the streets. The reports said that many citizens who were out there in the market and open places could cause surge in the cases of Coronavirus.

“The local governments and police both are doing nothing to implement the guidelines imposed by the provincial and the federal governments,” said a shopkeeper, who was wearing proper mask and was sitting outside a fabric shop in new Anarkali.

“You can see the rush ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as everybody is out there to do shopping in groups,” he further said. Police, he said, was playing the role of silent spectators in the area while the district management was also in deep slump and was doing nothing to observe the markets.

Another citizen Muhammad Alam said that business was important but saving lives and keeping each other safe was much important.

“This is not the fault of the government; it is fault of the people who are following the guidelines,” said Alam, adding that the government clearly conveyed that the virus was dangerous and could spread more and more if the public did not follow its instructions.

“I am sure that this fight against Coronavirus cannot be fought alone by the government,” he added.