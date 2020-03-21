"LockdownPakistan" Gets Mixed Response On Twitter

(@fidahassanain)

Masses divided over extreme measure to control spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Amid fears of Coronavirus, “LockdownPakistan” becomes top trend on Twitter here on Saturday.

A large portion of citizens are demanding the government to lockdown Pakistan to control spread of Coronavirus by giving example of Italy where there the space to bury the dead has become short.

Zeeshan Ali Khan, a Twitter user, wrote on his account: “Dear PM @ImranKhanPTI it’s time to #lockdownpakistan b4 it’s too late. I know it’s difficult for u & us but it’s necessity of time. No One take #CoronaVirusPakistan seriously, they are acting normally & interacting with eachother without any safety #SociallyResponsiblePakistani,”.

Another Twittari Dr. Ayesha wrote: “Italy is doomed right now and the reason is that delayed the lock down. I request you all Pakistanis to please make your own videos on social media and pressurize this government to enforce #lockdownpakistan, otherwise we will be doomed as well,”.

Commenting on top trend, PPP leader Naz Baloch said: “China locked down #Wuhan situation is under control, Italy didn’t take it serious initially, despite best medical facilities the epidemic is now out of control, death toll is rising to an alarming level. Timely action can save lives! #lockdownpakistan,”.