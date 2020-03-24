Lockdowns affect demand and supply in Lahore, Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) Following lockdowns in Karachi and Lahore, the shopkeepers started complaining about imbalance in demand and supply of the essential commodities and goods here on Tuesday.

The major shops had extreme shortage of goods and essential commodities for their customers, complaining that there was no way left by the governments to maintain the balance between demand and supply.

“We contacted our dealers but no one is available there to share any information about demand and supply,” said a shopkeeper in Johar Town area.

Muhammad Shafi, a resident of J-block, said:“The things are just vanishing from the store as the people having money are coming to buy everything and huge stocks,”. There were many other customers but the problem was that the things just vanished in very few time, he added.

Ali Ahmad who runs a grocery shop said that there was also shortage in supply as people wanted fresh vegetables.

“As people came to know about the lockdown they just descended over the store and took everything home yesterday,” said Ahmad. Many were there who did not afford huge quantity of vegetables came there now but he was facing shortage in supply, he added.

A big wholesaler questioned that how could they supply goods to the other stores when they did not find continuity in supply of goods.

The wholesaler said that everything was being sold against double price in different parts of the country after the lockdown.

On Monday, Punjab government announced lockdown for next two weeks in fight against Coronavirus. However, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that lockdown would not affect medical and grocery stories, milk shops and emergency visit abroad.

Sindh government also announced lockdown in Karachi and other parts of Sindh to control spread of Coronavirus in the country.