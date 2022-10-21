UrduPoint.com

Locomotion: A New Trend In Physical Exercise For Strength, Flexibility

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Locomotion is a full body exercise which builds high levels of strength, flexibility and body control besides adopting four core movement patterns including bear, monkey, crab and frog.

Talking to APP, Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach Ammara Gul Agha on Friday said that animal movements had been used in different types of martial arts like gymnastics and yoga. "If animal movement is added in routine for workout and rehabilitation, it will increase the rage of motion by strengthening the joints", she added.

Ammara said that those people who are facing joint limitations such as frozen shoulders and stiff joints they can adopt locomotion for developing strength, control and flexibility.

She said locomotion synchronizes mind-body connection because the subject remains aware of the body movements. The exercise also improves issues of body balance in elderly people by enhancing the coordination in their limbs, she added.

She highlighted that the movement combinations of bear, monkey, crab and frog create a complete workout.

"Bear movements help in arm strength and spine mobility, monkey and frog improve lateral movements while crabs strengthen the core", she explained.

Answering a question, she said that locomotion is not meant for the weight loss but it improves the mobility and fitness by enhancing the range of motion and eliminating the limitations of the body movement.

She expressed that weight loss should not always be the aim but focus should be on increasing the physical autonomy, quality of life and on training the body for routine work.

Ammara advised to the newbies that consultation of the coach should be sought at least at the beginning level because some wrong movements can lead to an injury.

Meanwhile, Bint e Ishfaq, a trainee of locomotion exercise, said that learning locomotion is a great experience because it brings mobility, movement and flexibility in the body. She also recommended the practice and regular adoption for the best results.

