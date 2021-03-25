UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locomotives Be Maintained In Best-possible Conditions: DS Railways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Locomotives be maintained in best-possible conditions: DS Railways

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Thursday said that the condition of locomotives played a cardinal role in maintaining the punctuality of passenger trains and efficient utilization of fuel.

"Locomotives confront higher temperatures during the simmering days of summer and become vulnerable to major and minor faults. They must be maintained in the best-possible working condition in order to deter undue delay in arrival and depature of trains" remarked the DS during his visit to Kotri diesel shed Thursday.

Diesel sheds were the installations where maintenance of locomotives take place before their fitness declaration for service.

Kotri diesel shed was a prime installation of Pakistan Railways as its the only repair and maintenance facility along the 430 kilometres of track from Pipri to Rohri and offers locomtives, on emergency basis, to en route trains in case of their failure.

Muhammad Hanif Gul also visited the running room at Kotri and was presented with traditional Ajrak during the visit.

He was accompanied by Deputy DS (Rolling Stock) Ibrahim Memon, Divisional Transportation Officer (Ports) Ghulam Farid Asad, Divisional Engineer Mujeeb ur Rehman and Assistant Operations Officer Shahid Hussain Khilji.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Visit Rohri Kotri From

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

16 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

26 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

54 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.