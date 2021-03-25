Locomotives be maintained in best-possible conditions: DS Railways

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Thursday said that the condition of locomotives played a cardinal role in maintaining the punctuality of passenger trains and efficient utilization of fuel.

"Locomotives confront higher temperatures during the simmering days of summer and become vulnerable to major and minor faults. They must be maintained in the best-possible working condition in order to deter undue delay in arrival and depature of trains" remarked the DS during his visit to Kotri diesel shed Thursday.

Diesel sheds were the installations where maintenance of locomotives take place before their fitness declaration for service.

Kotri diesel shed was a prime installation of Pakistan Railways as its the only repair and maintenance facility along the 430 kilometres of track from Pipri to Rohri and offers locomtives, on emergency basis, to en route trains in case of their failure.

Muhammad Hanif Gul also visited the running room at Kotri and was presented with traditional Ajrak during the visit.

He was accompanied by Deputy DS (Rolling Stock) Ibrahim Memon, Divisional Transportation Officer (Ports) Ghulam Farid Asad, Divisional Engineer Mujeeb ur Rehman and Assistant Operations Officer Shahid Hussain Khilji.