Locust attack damages crops badly in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Swarm of locust attacked the crops and damaged them badly on waste area of the district, said sources of agriculture departments.

Ten kilometre(km) long and three km wide swarm entered the district from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on May 13 travelling from Rojhan of Rajanpur district, they informed.

On Thursday night, the swarm landed at Mahmood Lot and UC Noor Kubra by travelling with western side.

The locust are moving towards Tehsil Jataoi and Alipur at the moment via Turkish Colony Mouza Sharifpura, Adda Ghulam Ali, Basiti Jannat Wala and Khangarh, the sources stated.

DC Amjad Suhaib Tareen along with other officials visited the affected areas on Thursday night and inspected the spray being conducted by agricultural deptt and reviewed its performance, they concluded.