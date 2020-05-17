Locust attack on crops in surroundings of city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Locust approached some surrounding parts of the city and damaged various crops on Sunday.

According to details, swarm of locust entered in Sahi Chawan, Jhok Wains, Maan Kot, Matti Tall and Hanjan Wahi areas and attacked mango, cotton, water melon and other crops.

The affected growers themselves started to flew it through traditional ways.

APP /sak