UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locust Big Challenge For Agriculture Sector: Secy Agriculture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:10 PM

Locust big challenge for agriculture sector: Secy Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government earmarked Rs 4 billion for eradication of locust because it was considered as one of the biggest challenge to crops.

This was stated by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed in a statement issued here on Sunday. The Punjab government in collaboration with Federal government and some other departments was working to eradicate locust and save losses to farmers as well as country's economy. He observed that Rs 31.73 billion were earmarked for agriculture sector. The mount will be spent on subsidy on fertilizers and seeds.

Similarly, the amount will also be spent farm mechanization, water courses lining, drip irrigation, sprinkle and solar energy systems.

Secretary agriculture further remarked that federal government was also working on different project of agriculture.

Different programmes worth Rs 300 billions were already in progress.

Recently, the federal cabinet approved Rs 56.6 billion as relief package for the peasants. The amount is an additional amount, he observed.

Wasif maintained that the government set 2.9 percent agriculture development target and hoped that agriculture wouldachieve this target.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Agriculture Progress Sunday Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

2 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.