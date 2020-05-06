Locust combat operation in process in Mianwali

Field surveillance and combat operation with reference to anti-locust was in progress in all three Tehsil of Miawali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Field surveillance and combat operation with reference to anti-locust was in progress in all three Tehsil of Miawali district.

Focal person Anti- Locust program Abdul Majid Khan said Wednesday that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah; collectively survey of 6130 and 2939 acres land was conducted in Tehsils Mianwali and Piplan respectively and remains were not found of locust anywhere.

He further told that some small clusters of locusts were found in the areas of Tehsil Esa Khel adjoining to KPK province where the field team has totally destroyed the locust by poison spray.