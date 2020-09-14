UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locust Curtailed To Only Two Districts: National Assembly Told

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:38 PM

Locust curtailed to only two districts: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security and Research Muhammad Ameer Sultan on Monday informed National Assembly that the locust presence had been curtailed to only two districts, out of 61 affected districts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National food Security and Research Muhammad Ameer Sultan on Monday informed National Assembly that the locust presence had been curtailed to only two districts, out of 61 affected districts of Pakistan.

Speaking during question hour at session of National Assembly, he said that the locust was curtailed through effective control strategy by Federal government and with the support of provincial governments, armed forces and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He said that federal government specially the industries and production division has initiated restructuring/ revamping of the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) in pursuance of recommendations of implementation committee and decision of the cabinet.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Omar Ayub, Mushtaq Ghani condoles over sad demise ..

3 minutes ago

KP culture to be promoted in real sense to world c ..

3 minutes ago

Putin says 'sure' Lukashenko will resolve Belarus ..

3 minutes ago

Survey of 174 villages completed to assess rain re ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues notice to PPRA seeking ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmiris continue to be subjected to police viole ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.