Locust curtailed to only two districts: National Assembly told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National food Security and Research Muhammad Ameer Sultan on Monday informed National Assembly that the locust presence had been curtailed to only two districts, out of 61 affected districts of Pakistan.

Speaking during question hour at session of National Assembly, he said that the locust was curtailed through effective control strategy by Federal government and with the support of provincial governments, armed forces and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He said that federal government specially the industries and production division has initiated restructuring/ revamping of the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) in pursuance of recommendations of implementation committee and decision of the cabinet.