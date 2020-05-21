Locust eliminated from Cholistan, other areas of Bahawalpur division: Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry here on Thursday said Cholistan and other areas of Bahawalpur division have been cleared from locust and no traces of locust or its eggs were found in a recent survey

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry here on Thursday said Cholistan and other areas of Bahawalpur division have been cleared from locust and no traces of locust or its eggs were found in a recent survey.

Talking to APP, he said that surveillance of locust would continue during Eid holidays since locust was still breeding in areas of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and India. "Various operations were conducted in the division and 1182 acres of land was sprayed with Malathion and Lambda Cyhalothrin with the help of the latest 600 spraying machines and helicopter of Pakistan Army", he added.

Asif said an area of 95000 acres was sprayed during the previous operation against locust, adding that locust entered Bahawalpur from Jalalpur Pirwala in Uch Sharif area on 15 May and then moved towards Rahim Yar Khan and Cholistan areas. "An intense operation during the last 5 days helped in eradicating the insect from the Cholistan and other areas of the division", he told.

Talking about COVID-19 situation in Bahawalpur, Commissioner Asif Iqbal said that 366 positive cases were found in the division, of which 244 have recovered and 116 were under treatment at hospitals, isolation wards or quarantine centers.

A total of 8 deaths were reported in the division including 5 from Rahim Yar Khan district and 3 from Bahawalpur, of which 2 were from Lodhran district and were in Bahawalpur for treatment but expired before treatment was even started.

"A 400- bed Civil Hospital, 100-bed field hospital and quarantine facility for more than 1000 suspects at hostels of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur were ready to treat coronavirus patients", he said.

Commissioner said Bahawalpur became the first of nine divisions of Punjab to achieve the wheat procurement target , adding that target of procuring 853,269 metric ton wheat was set for the division and as of today, 902268 metric ton wheat has been procured which was 6 percent more than the target.