Locust eradicated from 2700 acres area of Mianwali: DC says

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that agriculture and Revenue departments along with the officers and soldiers of Pak Army have eradicated over 2700 areas land from different 68 places of the district.

Giving details regarding the anti-locust operation the Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that locust has attacked on 21 villages of the district adding that district administration has completely destroyed the locust.

He said that teams of agriculture and revenues departments along with the officers and soldiers of army were continuing operation to destroy the eggs of locust from villages Kandal, Najari and Rokhary Tehsil Esa Khel.

Deputy Commissioner said that there was complete coordination among Pak army, agriculture, revenue district administration whereas the caretaker teams were busy in surveying throughout the district adding that farmers were also taking keen interest in the operational works.

He further said that anti-locust teams are present at KP boundary and were ready to start operation to eradicating the locust, he said and added that our teams had already eradicated locust from over 2000 acres land in the limits of District Lakki Marwat (KP).