UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locust Eradicated On 170 Acres Land In Mianwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:40 PM

Locust eradicated on 170 acres land in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner, the agricultural department has successfully eradicated locust on 170 acres land in Mianwali district.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Malik Muhammad Nawaz has said on Friday that under the supervision of assistant director Esa Khel Tahir Abbas Khan, the 38 members team during anti locust chemical operation has used Tractor Spray Machine along with 4 power sprayers and eradicated the locust at 170 acres land in villages Kundal and Attock Punyala Tehsil Esa Khel.

Deputy Director said that for eradicating locust the spray operation was under progress from Lucky Marwat district (KPK) to the limits of Mianwali district for the last 15 days.

He said that where the locusts are being identified, the teams are reaching and spraying to eradicating them adding that locusts have completely been eradicated identified places.

He further said that surveillance of 5670 acres area and 77 spots were monitored in Mianwali Tehsil.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Progress Mianwali Attock From

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan Begins Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal ..

13 minutes ago

Irish airline Ryanair cuts up to 3,000 jobs over v ..

12 minutes ago

Rivers and reservoirs level report

12 minutes ago

Number of Israel's COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 16,000, ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Registers Record 7,933 New COVID-19 Cases, ..

13 minutes ago

China Foundation for Peace, Development donates su ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.