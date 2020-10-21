UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locust Find In Jamshoro, Presence Of Pest Not Reported From Other Provinces: NLCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Locust find in Jamshoro, presence of pest not reported from other provinces: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Wednesday said that pest presence during last 24 hours was not reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Balochistan and Punjab.

However, it said that desert locust presence was reported from only one district Jamshoro of Sindh, said a press release issued here.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to eliminate its threat.

The anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress with full force as joint teams surveyed 157,272 hectares area of effected districts during last 24 hours.

In last 6 months, the NLCC carried out locust control operation in 1,134,473 hectares areas for eradicating the pest completely and avoid its emergence

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Agriculture Progress Jamshoro From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Al Subaihiya Suburb Council in ..

6 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill unveils govt’s last three-month per ..

16 minutes ago

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

42 minutes ago

UAE University introduces BSc Aerospace Engineerin ..

51 minutes ago

India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris: F ..

31 minutes ago

Man axed to death in sargodha

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.