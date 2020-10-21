Locust find in Jamshoro, presence of pest not reported from other provinces: NLCC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Wednesday said that pest presence during last 24 hours was not reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Balochistan and Punjab.

However, it said that desert locust presence was reported from only one district Jamshoro of Sindh, said a press release issued here.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to eliminate its threat.

The anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress with full force as joint teams surveyed 157,272 hectares area of effected districts during last 24 hours.

In last 6 months, the NLCC carried out locust control operation in 1,134,473 hectares areas for eradicating the pest completely and avoid its emergence