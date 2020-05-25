UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locust Fresh Attack Damages Crops In Shujabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Locust fresh attack damages crops in Shujabad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The locust attack in Shujabad badly damaged various crops including cotton, mangoes, vegetables and fodders.

The swarm of locust attacked in various parts of Shujabad mouza Soman, Tahirpur, Ponta, Bagi pull, Mahira, Mochi pura and others and damaged crops. The growers tried to flew it with self help by ringing drums, noising and other traditional methods.

The growers demanded of the district administration and agriculture department for early initiatives to control it.

Meanwhile, the district administration and agriculture department remained active for eliminating locust and operation against locust was continued in the district under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyab Khan paid visit to Makhdoom Rasheed and Mouza Gil. The chemical spray with Rescue browsers remained successful in Makhdoom Rasheed. The locust sitting on trees along four kilometres road cleaned.

Talking to local people, ADCR said locust had been eliminated completely in tehsil Sadar. He said the operation was continued across the district against locust.

He said all possible resources were being utilized and hoped that it would completely be eliminated from the district soon.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture Visit Road Shujabad Cotton All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

19 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

20 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.