Locust fresh attack damages crops in Shujabad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The locust attack in Shujabad badly damaged various crops including cotton, mangoes, vegetables and fodders.

The swarm of locust attacked in various parts of Shujabad mouza Soman, Tahirpur, Ponta, Bagi pull, Mahira, Mochi pura and others and damaged crops. The growers tried to flew it with self help by ringing drums, noising and other traditional methods.

The growers demanded of the district administration and agriculture department for early initiatives to control it.

Meanwhile, the district administration and agriculture department remained active for eliminating locust and operation against locust was continued in the district under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyab Khan paid visit to Makhdoom Rasheed and Mouza Gil. The chemical spray with Rescue browsers remained successful in Makhdoom Rasheed. The locust sitting on trees along four kilometres road cleaned.

Talking to local people, ADCR said locust had been eliminated completely in tehsil Sadar. He said the operation was continued across the district against locust.

He said all possible resources were being utilized and hoped that it would completely be eliminated from the district soon.