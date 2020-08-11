UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locust Presence Reported Only From Two Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:13 PM

Locust presence reported only from two districts

Presences of desert locusts on Tuesday was reported from Tharpark and Nagarparkar areas adjacent to Indian border, whereas nothing such was recorded in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Presences of desert locusts on Tuesday was reported from Tharpark and Nagarparkar areas adjacent to Indian border, whereas nothing such was recorded in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

According the latest details of desert locust issued by National Locust Control Centre (NLCC), the presence of locusts was reported only in Tharpark and Nagarparkar Sindh.

From across the country, no locust was present in two provinces including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas its presence was reported from one district of Balochistan and one district of Sindh, NLCC said in a press statement.

During last 24 hours, about 194,500 hectares area has been surveyed, whereas control operation has been carried out on 1,320 hectares area of districts Tharparkar and Lesbella.

Meanwhile, aerial control operation with the help of Beaver Aircraft has been carried out over 400 hectares in the area Diplo of district Tharparkar. During last 06 months the joint teams formed to combat desert locust carried out anti locust operation on 1,106,463 hectares of land across effected areas of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh India Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Tharparkar Border From

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

1 minute ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

1 minute ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

16 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.