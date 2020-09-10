Locust presents only in Lasbella: NLCC

National Locust Control Center (NLCC) here on Thursday said that no locust presence have been reported from the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab, however locust was find in only Lasbella, district of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) here on Thursday said that no locust presence have been reported from the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab, however locust was find in only Lasbella, district of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress and during last 24 hours 199,335 hectares area have been surveyed, where as control operation carried out in 330 hectares of District Lasbella.

In last 6 months, NLCC carried out locust control operation in 1,126,949 hectares of effected areas.