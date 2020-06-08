Locust swarms have been spotted in 48 districts of the country, said spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Locust swarms have been spotted in 48 districts of the country, said spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the spokesman, the swarms of locust were threatening crops in 33 districts of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishok, Quetta and others.

Likewise, 10 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Karak, Kurram, Aurakzai, Peshawar and Khyber were affected with locust attacks.

In Punjab, two districts have been hit by locust attacks including Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Likewise, desert locust has been spotted in three districts of Sindh included, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad.

Some 1,122 teams have been carrying out the surveillance and anti locust spray operation in the across country locust hit districts.

The survey of over 355,000 hectares of land and spray of over 4,830 hectare of areas had been carried out in the last 24 hours.

In Balochistan the anti locust spraying was carried out at over 3,400 hectare areas of the land.

In Punjab over 30 hectare of areas had been sprayed while the treatment of over 1,100 hectare of lands have been carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, 300 hectare of lands had been cleared from the locust in Sindh.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far cleared locust from over 529,300 hectares of land during the ongoing operation in vulnerable districts of the country.

The chemical aerial spray has been carried out at 340 hectare of land in Pashin, Balochistan.