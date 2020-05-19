Locust swarms move into irrigated areas of Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The locust swarms moved into different irrigated areas of teshil Kaloi of Tharparkar district.

Residents and growers belonging to union councils of Bhataro, Gararrabh, Khaitlari and Mehrano expressing concerns of damages to crops and fodder has demanded the district administration to carry out insecticide spray at the earliest to mitigate the locust threat.