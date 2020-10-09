UrduPoint.com
Locust Swarms Under Control In Pakistan: Imam

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said Pakistan had taken effective measures to cope with the locust swarms in various areas of the country.

Locust swarms were under control in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private news channel.

To a question about wheat and sugar commodities price hike, he said decision had been taken to import the sugar and the government was making all out efforts to provide relief to the masses.

