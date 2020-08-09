UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locust Threat Exists Only In Bahawalpur, Tharparkar: NLCC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Locust threat exists only in Bahawalpur, Tharparkar: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Sunday stated that desert locusts now existed only in Bahawalpur and Tharparkar districts.

According to a press release issued by the NLCC stated that there was no danger in Southwest Asia and Iran as the situation improved slightly, while there was still a risk of locust attacks from India and Africa.

The statement stated that due to locust warriors' tireless efforts, the insects' infestation which had spread to 61 districts across the country had been limited to the only two districts.

Survey of more than 267,770 hectares completed in last 24 hours, it added.

The NLCC stated that the control operation was completed on 1265 hectares of land in the affected areas of Tharparkar during last 24 hours. It stated that an operation was carried out on an area of 110,3870 hectares in the last 6 months.

Related Topics

India Africa Iran Bahawalpur Tharparkar Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up passenger services to Pakistan, ..

24 minutes ago

New Emirati economic incentives are flexible, comp ..

24 minutes ago

UAE to launch a navigation satellite next year

39 minutes ago

Ajman’s announces opening of all economic activi ..

2 hours ago

UAE calls on international community to tackle lin ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.