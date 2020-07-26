UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locust Under Control In Bahawalpur Division: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

Locust under control in Bahawalpur division: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Locust is being exterminated from Bahawalpur division through an effective strategy of monitoring and spraying. This was told by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while talking to APP here today.

He said that the situation of locust was under control in the division. He said that mechanism has been devised for timely reporting of locust swarms which is proving helpful in getting rid of them right away.

To a question, he told that only 4 cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours which is an encouraging sign and shows that the virus was on the decline in the area.

He said that people have followed coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which proved fruitful.

He said that cattle markets have been operational in Bahawalpur since July 15 for sale of sacrificial animals with strict SOPs. He urged people to follow the instructions regarding COVID-19 during Eid-ul-Azha to help mitigate the virus.

Related Topics

Sale Bahawalpur July Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

15 minutes ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.