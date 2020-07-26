Locust under control in Bahawalpur division: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Locust is being exterminated from Bahawalpur division through an effective strategy of monitoring and spraying. This was told by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while talking to APP here today.

He said that the situation of locust was under control in the division. He said that mechanism has been devised for timely reporting of locust swarms which is proving helpful in getting rid of them right away.

To a question, he told that only 4 cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours which is an encouraging sign and shows that the virus was on the decline in the area.

He said that people have followed coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which proved fruitful.

He said that cattle markets have been operational in Bahawalpur since July 15 for sale of sacrificial animals with strict SOPs. He urged people to follow the instructions regarding COVID-19 during Eid-ul-Azha to help mitigate the virus.