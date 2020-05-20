Locusts attack afresh in Kot Addu

In a fresh attack, swarm of locusts incurred irreparable loss to different crops at large areas of Kot Addu tehsil, said local farmers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :In a fresh attack, swarm of locusts incurred irreparable loss to different crops at large areas of Kot Addu tehsil, said local farmers.

The locust damaged cotton, fodder, sesmi seed, durra and sunflower badly in different areas of Kot Addu including Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Noor Shah Talai, Peer Jagi Mor, Adda Saeedi, Pathan Hotel, Chak No 519, 521, 583, 586, 673, the farmer said.

They said the district administration had started spraying the affected areas but could not eliminate the insects so far.

For the last five days, the locust were damaging the crops, they said and added that swarms of the insects were attacking the crops repeatedly.

They said that they were trying to push locusts away by beating drums on self-help bases.

It is worth mentioning here that ten kilometres long and three kilometres wide locust swarm entered the district from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on May 13 travelling from Rojhan of Rajanpur district, agriculture deptt sources said.

On last Thursday night, the swarm landed at Mahmood Lot and UC Noor Kubra by western side, they said.