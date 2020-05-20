UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locusts Attack Afresh In Kot Addu

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:54 PM

Locusts attack afresh in Kot Addu

In a fresh attack, swarm of locusts incurred irreparable loss to different crops at large areas of Kot Addu tehsil, said local farmers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :In a fresh attack, swarm of locusts incurred irreparable loss to different crops at large areas of Kot Addu tehsil, said local farmers.

The locust damaged cotton, fodder, sesmi seed, durra and sunflower badly in different areas of Kot Addu including Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Noor Shah Talai, Peer Jagi Mor, Adda Saeedi, Pathan Hotel, Chak No 519, 521, 583, 586, 673, the farmer said.

They said the district administration had started spraying the affected areas but could not eliminate the insects so far.

For the last five days, the locust were damaging the crops, they said and added that swarms of the insects were attacking the crops repeatedly.

They said that they were trying to push locusts away by beating drums on self-help bases.

It is worth mentioning here that ten kilometres long and three kilometres wide locust swarm entered the district from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on May 13 travelling from Rojhan of Rajanpur district, agriculture deptt sources said.

On last Thursday night, the swarm landed at Mahmood Lot and UC Noor Kubra by western side, they said.

Related Topics

Attack Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Hotel Rajanpur Kot Addu Rojhan May Cotton From

Recent Stories

PM says PTI is determined to strengthen national i ..

4 minutes ago

Women Uni conducts online session on Dukhtran-e-Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Two-Rescuer discharged after tested negative for c ..

2 minutes ago

French beaches close after visitors break virus ru ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO Mardan Circle recovers Rs. 1.89m from defaul ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Notes Gradual Stabilization ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.