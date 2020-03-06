Locusts cause no damage in KP: Agriculture dept

The Spokesman of Agriculture Department Friday said that locusts attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused no damage to crops across the province due to timely and prompt action by the department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Spokesman of Agriculture Department Friday said that locusts attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused no damage to crops across the province due to timely and prompt action by the department.

In a statement issued here, he clarified that news appeared in a section of press claiming damage to crops cultivated on 884,000 hectare of land and termed it as totally baseless.

He said that during a survey by the agriculture department, locust attacked 16,000 hectare of barren and some forest land, adding that the teams of agriculture department and Department of Rehabilitation and Resettlement contained the locust swarms and carried out fumigation in the areas and eliminated the threat.

He advised the masses and general public to contact helpline of Agriculture department No 0348-1117070 and 1700 in case of presence of locust in their area.