Locusts Devastates Standing Crops In Tando Adam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Locusts devastates standing crops in Tando Adam

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Swarms of locusts have played a havoc to the standing crops including cotton,vegetables and grass in Tando Adam.

According to the details, locusts swarms have invaded various rural union councils including Mitho khoso, Mir Hassan Mari, Faqeer Sher Muhammad Dero, Kunb Daarhoon, Harbaari, Peero Faqeer Shoro, Manik Thaheem, Tayyab Theem, Gujhro, Deen Muhammad Varyaahand and other areas and destroyed standing crops at a large scale.

Meanwhile, growers have demanded for carrying out anti-locusts spray in affected areas so that crops could be prevented from further loss.

Your Thoughts and Comments

