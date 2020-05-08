UrduPoint.com
Locusts Swarm In Hyderabad, Raising Concerns Of Agriculture Losses

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:36 PM

Locusts swarm in Hyderabad, raising concerns of agriculture losses

The swarms of locusts have landed on agricultural fields as well as the residential localities of Hyderabad on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The swarms of locusts have landed on agricultural fields as well as the residential localities of Hyderabad on Friday.

The residents of all the four talukas including City, Latifabad,Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural have reported presence of locusts in hundreds of thousands of numbers.

The Hyderabad rural taluka and parts of Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas have rich agricultural land and the farmers expressed fear of suffering losses if the government did not take immediate action to ward off the threat.

An official of Sindh Agriculture Department said the locusts would likely to pass through the city in around a day. However, he said the insects were likely to devour the plantations in the areas of their presence.

