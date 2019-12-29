Lodhi appreciates Hazara police reforms

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi Sunday said that police reforms in Hazara division was also implemented like in other parts of the province which was an honor for the police department and the people of the region .

He said this while addressing a lucky draw ceremony for Umra and motorcycles for the journalists of Abbottabad Union of Journalists (AUJ) and Abbottabad Press Club (APC).

He further said that revolutionary measures of Hazara region police boosted the morale of KP police. The minister also admired the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Dr. Mazhar Kakakhel for provision of immediate help and first aid to the senior citizens in case of an accident.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that the provincial government is committed to facilitating people and assured full support for the journalists of Abbottabad.

Earlier, while addressing the ceremony, RPO Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail appreciated the draw of Umra and motorcycles for journalists and said that it's a massive support for journalists.

In the lucky draw, five journalists including Sardar Naveen Alam, Sardar Shafique, Basheer Ahmed Salar, Syed Tahir Shah and Sardar Naveed Ahmed got the Umrah ticket while Muhammad Amir Shahzad Jadoon, Sardar Naveed Alam, Nadeem Jadoon, Azhar Shah and Jumma Khan got motorcycles.

hmd-hsb