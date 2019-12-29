UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lodhi Appreciates Hazara Police Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

Lodhi appreciates Hazara police reforms

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi Sunday said that police reforms in Hazara division was also implemented like in other parts of the province which was an honor for the police department and the people of the region .

He said this while addressing a lucky draw ceremony for Umra and motorcycles for the journalists of Abbottabad Union of Journalists (AUJ) and Abbottabad Press Club (APC).

He further said that revolutionary measures of Hazara region police boosted the morale of KP police. The minister also admired the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Dr. Mazhar Kakakhel for provision of immediate help and first aid to the senior citizens in case of an accident.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that the provincial government is committed to facilitating people and assured full support for the journalists of Abbottabad.

Earlier, while addressing the ceremony, RPO Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail appreciated the draw of Umra and motorcycles for journalists and said that it's a massive support for journalists.

In the lucky draw, five journalists including Sardar Naveen Alam, Sardar Shafique, Basheer Ahmed Salar, Syed Tahir Shah and Sardar Naveed Ahmed got the Umrah ticket while Muhammad Amir Shahzad Jadoon, Sardar Naveed Alam, Nadeem Jadoon, Azhar Shah and Jumma Khan got motorcycles.

hmd-hsb

Related Topics

Accident Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad APC Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

23 minutes ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

38 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

1 hour ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

1 hour ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

2 hours ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.